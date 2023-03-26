Top athletes return for Indian Grand Prix-2

March 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Grand Prix series continues to be the setting for comebacks with several international stars getting ready to test their fitness for the upcoming season.

The Indian Grand Prix-2 at LNCPE Kariyavattom on Monday promises to be more competitive compared to the first Grand Prix held here a week ago with several big names lined up in some events.

The focus will be on National 1500m record-holder Jinson Johnson who will be taking part in his first competitive race after being laid low by a tendon injury on his right leg for nearly one year. After missing the major part of last season due to injury, Jinson is slowly regaining his fitness and wants to test himself in the heat of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am looking to clock something under 3:45s here. I have started training after my rehabilitation but I am still to reach my peak fitness. I don’t want to stay away from competition for long and I thought it would be better to test myself at meets,’’ said Jinson.

The 1500m National record-holder P.U. Chitra is also making her first appearance after a six-month lay off due to a shin injury. The Railway athlete will be running in the 1500m here where she is up against other National campers.

Mohammed Anas, who took a break from athletics to recover from niggles which was bothering him for quite some time, will be running in the 200m. Anas says he is still not ready to take part in his favourite 400m event.

All eyes on triple jump

Sree Shankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Mohammed Anees will again be missing from the long jump event while the presence of Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and U. Karthik will make triple jump one of the keenly fought events of the meet.

Hima Das and V.K. Vismaya will be seen in action in 200m and 400m respectively while National shot put record-holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be making his first appearance this season.