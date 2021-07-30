Tokyo Olympics | Sable betters his steeplechase National mark

Jabir, Dutee and 4x400 mixed relay team disappoint; Barega strikes gold

Avinash Sable bettered his own National record and finished seventh in his heat but that was not enough to carry him to the steeplechase final on Friday.

Sable improved his personal best by more than two seconds, clocking 8:18.12s. That time, which also saw him make the entry standard for next year’s Worlds in the USA, was 13th best overall but three athletes with slower times made it to the final from the slowest heat. Meanwhile, 400m hurdler M.P. Jabir and Dutee Chand were far away from their best and crashed out in the first round. India finished last in the 4x400m mixed relay, in its heat and overall, with the quartet of Muhammed Anas, V. Revathi, V. Subha and Arokia Rajiv clocking 3:19.93s.

In the biggest shock of the day, World champion and World record holder USA was disqualified for a faulty baton exchange in the heats in the mixed relay.

In a thrilling men’s 10,000m final, Ethiopian Selemon Barega worked his way from the back of the pack to win athletics’ first gold in Tokyo.