Athletics

Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic Plaza

New design: The facade of Village Plaza at the entrance of the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

New design: The facade of Village Plaza at the entrance of the Olympic Village in Tokyo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

It is made from donated wood by municipalities across Japan

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Wednesday unveiled the Village Plaza, a key part of the Athletes’ Village that is being built from wood donated by municipalities across Japan.

The facility will be a gathering place for athletes and their teams, as well as the site of welcome ceremonies and press briefings during the Games.

The unusual structure is made mostly from wood, with the floors, walls and parts of the roof using timber including larch, Japanese cedar and Japanese cypress. The vast complex nods to both modern and traditional elements.

“It’s based on Japanese traditional wood buildings, but not on any specific building in particular,” said Nariki Makihara, Tokyo 2020 senior manager for venues sustainability.

Novel features include columns made by laying wooden planks at inclines against each other, and roof beams made by weaving planks into a latticework.

The wood has been donated by 63 municipalities across the country, and the facility will be dismantled after the Games, with the timber returned for re-use, a model organisers tout as part of their commitment to a sustainable Olympics.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Athletics
Olympics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 11:11:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/tokyo-2020-unveils-olympic-plaza/article30686360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY