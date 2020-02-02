Athletics

Three-in-a-row for Anjali Saraogi

Selfie time: Sachin Tendulkar poses with the half-marathon finishers — Sabina Khatun, centre, Dateibankynmaw Marwein and Anita Das.

Selfie time: Sachin Tendulkar poses with the half-marathon finishers — Sabina Khatun, centre, Dateibankynmaw Marwein and Anita Das.  

more-in

The 46-year-old timed 3:24.02 to win the women’s competition in the marathon, flagged off by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Local girl Anjali Saraogi took the top honour for the third consecutive year in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata marathon here on Sunday.

The 46-year-old timed 3:24.02 to win the women’s competition in the marathon, flagged off by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sunmul Rahman, also from Kolkata, bagged second place with a timing of 3:44.12. Meghalaya’s Snora Lyngkhoi was third with 3:46:48.

Lucknow’s Awadh Narayan Yadav finished atop the men’s podium with a time of 2:30:30. Tlanding Wahlang of Meghalaya clocked 2:30:51 and his statemate Batsrang Sangma timed 2:31:43 for second and third places respectively.

In half-marathon, Hari Singh (1:09:00) beat L.R. Luther by 11 seconds to win the men’s race. Kresstarjune Pathaw (1:09:55) was third.

In the women’s section, Sabina Khatun stole the limelight, winning the gold medal with a time of 1:31:25. Dateibankynmaw Marwein (1:33:25) and Anita Das (1:36:03) were second and third respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Athletics
athletics, track and field
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 10:31:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/three-in-a-row-for-anjali-saraogi/article30719728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY