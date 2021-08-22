Thompson-Herah runs second-fastest women’s 100m

Terrific trio: Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, bested Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, second from right, and Shericka Jackson as the Jamaicans reprised their Tokyo show.

de Grasse takes the men’s event; many Olympic champions taste success

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100 metres in the second-fastest time ever at the Prefontaine Classic, a Diamond League event, crossing the finishing line in 10.54 seconds on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah said she surprised even herself, beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by nearly two-tenths of a second. Shericka Jackson finished third to repeat the Jamaicans’ Tokyo podium sweep.

American Florence Griffith-Joyner is the only woman to have clocked a faster time over the distance, having set the world record of 10.49 seconds in 1988.

In the men’s 100m event, Tokyo bronze medallist Andre de Grasse won in a wind-aided 9.74, with Americans Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker finishing in 9.78 and 9.82, respectively.

American Noah Lyles surged out of the turn to win the men’s 200 metres in a world-leading 19.52 seconds.

Olympic champion Athing Mu won the women’s 800 metres in 1:55.04.

Dalilah Muhammad made light work of the 400m hurdles, winning in 52.77, while in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Kenya’s Norah Jeruto put up a world-leading 8:53.65 to win.

There were also wins for Canada’s Marco Arop (men’s 800m, 1:44.51s), Kenyan Norah Jeruto (steeplechase, 8:53.65), Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (women’s 1,500, 3:53.230), USA’s Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put, 23.15m), Pedro Pechardo of Portugal (men’s triple jump, 17.63m).