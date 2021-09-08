Thompson-Herah headlines raft of stars

Zurich

Action at the Diamond League final gets under way today

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and glory in the Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games.

Thompson-Herah won three golds in the Japanese capital in the 100m, 200m and sprint relay, and will not have to face her compatriot and great rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Zurich.

The Olympic champion timed the second fastest 100m ever run in Eugene last month, her time of 10.54sec just five-hundredths short of the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Action at the bumper season finale gets under way on Wednesday, with the shot put, long jump, men’s and women’s 5000m and women’s high jump finals all to be held at the Sechselaeutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich.