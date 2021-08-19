Tebego and Clayton emerge the fastest

Amandeep finishes last in shot put, 400m hurdler Rohan enters semifinal

After the opening day's high, there was a bit of a low for India at the World Athletics under-20 championships in Nairobi on Thursday with Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal finishing last in the men's shot put.

Amandeep, whose personal best 19.15m came in the under-20 Federation Cup early this month, could manage only 17.08 in his lone legal throw (third) in the final. Cuban Juan Carley Gomez took the gold with a best of 19.73m.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (10.19s) and Jamaica's Tina Clayton (11.09s) emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively.

Heavy rain upset the day's schedule and delayed many events. And two finals, men's pole vault and women's discus throw, have been postponed to Friday.

Meanwhile, Rohan Gautam Kamble took the last available semifinal berth in the men's 400m hurdles after finishing fourth in his heat in 55s while the other Indian Hardeep Kumar tripped over a barrier and failed to make the cut after finishing fifth in his group in 1:12.80s.

And in the 800m, Anu Kumar (men's section, 1:50.26s, fourth in heat) and Pooja (women, 2:10.66s, sixth in heat) narrowly missed the semifinal.

In other finals, Serbia's Adriana Vilagos with an under-20 world-leading 61.46m, won the women's javelin title while Kenya's Benson Kiplangat (men's 5000m, 13:20.37s) and Teresiah Gateri (women's 3000m, 8:57.78s) made it a happy double for the host.

Vanninen wins

Finland's Saga Vanninen, who led from start to finish, walked away with the women's heptathlon title with 5997 pts.