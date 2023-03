Tamilarasu takes men’s 200m gold crown

March 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Chennai

Tamilarasu (Bharathiar) bagged the men’s 200m gold in the All-India inter-university athletics meet, organised by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, here on Thursday.

The results: Men: 200m: Tamilarasu (Bharathiar) 21.24; Half marathon: Arun Rathod (Punyashlok) 1:07.02; 300m steelpechase: Bhandare Subham (Savithri Phule) 8:47.33; 800m: Satyadev (Maharishi Dayanand) 1:48.11; 4x100m relay: Madras 40.63; 4x400m relay: Calicut 3:11.16.

Women: 200m: Himanshi Malik (Maharishi Dayanand) 23.59s; Half marathon: Kevate Reshama (Shivaji) 1:18.14; 800m: Gug Kumar (Punjab) 2:03.84; 4x100m relay: Madras 46.43s; 4x400m relay: Calicut 3:42.72; 3000m steeplechase: Shaili Dhama (Punjabi) 10:27.87s; Discus: Mukesh Kumari (Bhupal Noble) 51.22m; High jump: N.K. Varsha (Manonmaniam Sundaranar) 1.71m.