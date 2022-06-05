Tamil Nadu’s S. Dhanalakshmi surprises Hima Das

Wins 100-200m double at Sprint and Relay Cup

Tamil Nadu’s S. Dhanalakshmi shocked Hima Das in the women’s 200m and topped the 100m at the seventh International Sprint and Relay Cup here on Saturday.

Meanwhile Noah Nirmal Tom won the men’s 400m in 45.83s while National record-holder Muhammed Anas, who was coming back from an injury, was ninth in 46.42s. Indians swept the women’s 400m medals with Dandi Jyothika (53.47s), V. Subha and Summy finishing in that order.

It was the first competition for the quartermilers in the National camp after reaching Antalya in April.

Prominent quartermilers Anjali Devi, who last ran the 400m in 2019 the year when she also competed in the Doha World Championships, and V.K. Vismaya, the 2018 women’s 4x400m relay gold medallist, skipped the event.

The results (winners and Indian performances, Indians unless specified, overall after races A & B):

Men: 200m: 1. Milad Naseh Jahani (IRI) 21.04s, 5. Akash Kumar 21.21.

400m: 1. Noah Nirmal Tom 45.83s, 3. Arokia Rajiv 46.01, 5. Muhammed Ajmal 46.04, 6. Naganathan Pandi 46.05, 9. Muhammed Anas 46.42, 12. Bharath Sridhar 46.86.

400m hurdles: 1. Mahdi Pirjahan (IRI) 49.72s, 2. T. Santhosh Kumar 50.06, 3. A. Dharun 50.07.

Women: 100m: 1. S. Dhanalakshmi 11.26s, 2. Hima Das 11.59, 3. M.V. Jilna 11.75, 7. N.S. Simi 12.03, 8. P.D. Anjali 12.12.

200m: 1. S. Dhanalakshmi 23.26s, 2. Hima Das 23.51, 4. M.V. Jilna 24.65, 5. P.D. Anjali 24.76.

400m: 1. Dandi Jyothika 53.47s, 2. V. Subha 54.17, 3. Summy 54.47.