Tamil Nadu emerges overall champion; three records set

Triumphant: The TN team that emerged the overall champion.

TENHIPALAM

28 February 2021 22:59 IST

Three records set on final day

Three new meet records were set on the final day of the South Zone junior athletics championship at the Calicut University Stadium here on Sunday.

The records were accounted for by Tamil Nadu’s Praveen Chithravel (Under-20 boys’ triple jump), Karnataka’s Tushar Bhekane (Under-18 boys’ 1,500m) and Priya Mohan (Under-18 girls’ 200m).

This was the second record in as many days for Priya. She had set a new record in the 400m on Saturday; her time of 54.84s came within the qualifying mark for the World junior meet (54.85s).

Tamil Nadu won the overall title, tallying 722 points. Host Kerala (654) finished runner-up, while Karnataka came third.

The winners: Under-20: Boys: 200m: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (AP) 21.67s. 1,500m: T. Christapher (Ker) 4:07.62. 10,000m: D. Gokul (TN) 33:40.63. 400m hurdles: S. Jagathish (TN) 54.43s. Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel (TN) 16.25m: NMR; OR: 15.86m, J. Surendar (TN), 2010. High jump: J. Arvind (TN) 2.07m. Javelin: Jibin Thomas (Ker) 56.80m.

Girls: 200m: P.D. Anjali (Ker) 24.42s. 1,500m: K. Soundarya (TN) 4:49.84. 5,000m: M.R. Mithra (TN) 19:16.22. 400m hurdles: R. Arathi (Ker) 1:03.43. Triple jump: Sandra Babu (Ker) 12.81m. Shot put: A. Jenci Susan (TN) 11.73m.

Under-18: Boys: 200m: S. Barath (TN) 22.21s. 1,500m: Tushar Bhekane (Kar) 4:01.80: NMR; OR: 4:03.23, Gaurav Yadav (TN), 2017. 400m hurdles: Madhav G. Pattathil (Ker) 54.64s. Triple jump: V.S. Sebastian (Ker) 14.96m. Javelin: S. Rajadurai (TN) 53.94m.

Girls: 200m: Priya Mohan (Kar) 24.64s: NMR; OR: 24.84s, Deepthi Jeevanji (Tel), 2019. 1500m: Aakancha Kerketta (TN) 4:57.23. 400m hurdles: K.V. Lakshmipriya (Ker) 1:06.05. Triple jump: P.S. Adithya (Ker) 11.81m. Hammer: Nishel Delphina DSouza (Kar) 48.01m.

Under-16: Boys: 300m: Sehwag Rathod (Tel) 35.75s. Shot put: Mohammed Mohsin Qureshi (Tel) 17.49m.

Girls: 300m: Unnathi Aiyappa Bollanda (Kar) 41.24s. Javelin: Mubssina Mohammed (Lak) 29.58m.

Under-14: Boys: High jump: M. Ashok Kumar (TN) 1.71m. Ball throw: P.K. Vishnu (Ker) 75.16m.

Girls: High jump: K.V. Minsara Prasad (Ker) 1.46m.