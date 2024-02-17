ADVERTISEMENT

Tajinder, Jyothi, and Harmilan strike gold at Indoor Asians

February 17, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Jyothi Yarraji broke her own national record while winning the women’s 60m hurdles gold. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Stan Rayan

Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji broke her own year-old national record as she won the 60m hurdles gold at the Asian indoor athletics championships in Tehran on Saturday. Jyothi clocked 8.12s to better her record (8.13s) which brought her the silver at last year’s indoor Asians in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, despite having just two legal throws, Asian record holder and Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor took the men’s shot put gold comfortably while Asian Games silver medallist Harmilan Bains brought another gold, in the women’s 1500m.

Harmilan Bains won the women’s 1500m gold. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former under-20 Worlds silver medallist Shaili Singh finished fifth in the women’s long jump with 6.27m while former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James was sixth.

There was some disappointment as the Asian champion and Asian Games silver medallist Ajay Kumar Saroj finished sixth in the men’s 1500m in 3:52.56s.

The results (gold medallists & Indian performances):

Men: 1500m: 1. Keneshbekov Nursultan (Kgz) 3:49.10s, 6. Ajay Kumar Saroj (Ind) 3:52.56. Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Ind) 19.72m, 4. Dhanveer Singh (Ind) 18.59. Women: 1500m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Ind) 4:29.55s. 60M hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (Ind) 8.12s National record, OR 8.13, Kaz., 2023. Long jump: 1. Xiong Shiqi (Chn) 6.55m, 5. Shaili Singh (Ind) 6.27, 6. Nayana James (Ind) 6.23. Shot put: 1. Sun Yue (Chn) 17.65m.

