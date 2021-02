Sunil erases a 24-year-old record

Harshita Sehrawat (Under-18 hammer throw, 63.33m).

GUWAHATI

08 February 2021 23:07 IST

Harshita betters her own mark in hammer throw

Sunil Dawar broke a 24-year-old under-20 National record in men’s 5000m at the National junior athletics championships on Monday.

His time of 14:13.95s bettered Gojen Singh’s 14:14.48 which came at the World junior championships in Sydney in 1996. Sunil also completed a 1500-5000m double, a feat which he achieved in the junior Federation Cup recently.

Delhi hammer thrower Harshita Sehrawat bettered her own under-18 National record with a 63.33m effort.

The results (winners only):

Men: Under-20: 5000m: 1. Sunil Dawar (MP) 14:13.95s (NR, OR: 14:14.48, Gojen Singh, Sydney, 1996); 110m hurdles: 1. Yashwant Kumar Laveti (AP) 13.92s (ENR); High jump: 1. Piyush Singh (Haryana) 2.08m; Hammer throw: 1. Jai Chand (Raj) 65.65m.

Boys: Under-18: 110m hurdles: 1. V. Muhammed Hanan (Ker) 13.94s; 10000m walk: 1. Amit Khatri (Har) 42.15.91s (MR, OR: 42:41.68, Parveen Kumar, Ranchi, 2018); Pole vault: 1. Ankit Kumar (UP) 4.50m; Long jump: 1. Abinand Surendran (Ker) 7.11m; Triple jump: 1. S. Mithilesh Kumar (TN) 15.03m; Hammer throw: 1. Mohammad Shahban (UP) 67.20m.

Under-16: 80m hurdles: 1. Hariharan Kathiravan (TN) 10.80s; 5000m walk: 1. Ashish Santosh Yadav (Har) 22:19.79s.

Under-14: Shot put: 1. Hemant Singh Rawat (MP) 18.84m (NR, OR: 17.88m, Dhanveer Singh, Coimbatore, 2016).

Women: Under-20: 3000m: 1. Chatru Ghumnaram (Raj) 9:54.90s; 100m hurdles: 1. Aparna Roy (Ker) 13.83s (MR, OR: 14.00, Aparna Roy, Guntur, 2019); Discus throw: 1. Grima (Har) 46.67m.

Girls: Under-18: 100m hurdles: 1. Nandini Agasara (Tel) 13.83s; Triple jump: 1. Monika (Har) 11.77m; Hammer throw: 1. Harshita Sehrawat (Del) 63.33m (NR, OR: 61.93, Self, Hong Kong, 2019).

Under-16: 80m hurdles: 1. Unnathi Aiyyappa Bolland (Kar) 11.50s.

Under-14: Shot put: 1. Anshu (Har) 14.25m (NR, OR: 13.07, Bharti, Tirupati, 2018).