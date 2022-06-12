Sreeshankar sets sights on Worlds, Commonwealth Games

Long jump National record-holder looks to work on his consistency

M. Sreeshankar strode around a corridor at the Nehru Stadium, Chennai talking to friends and fans on Saturday. He had just rewritten the long jump meet record (8.26m) at the National inter-State athletics championships.

He was also waiting to complete a routine he follows no matter where in the world he is. The 23-year-old, long jump National record-holder was preparing to submit his urine samples for the mandatory dope testing.

Greece tour benefits

However, despite the meet record, Sreeshankar feels he has not been consistent, especially since the Federation Cup where he set the National record with a jump of 8.36m at Thenhipalam (Kozhikode) in April this year.

“I was not consistent today. I did one good jump. But am quite happy with the result. I am still loaded after the Greece events (World Continental Tour) where he won gold in Chaina (7.95m) and Kallithea (8.31m) in May. But my main focus is in Eugene for the Worlds. I am not as fresh as I was in Kozhikode. I can aim for a medal at the Worlds,” he remarked. “By loaded I mean peaking. I am sure to peak in Eugene and in Birmingham (Commonwealth Games).”

India has, of late, seen a few jumpers — Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammed Anees and Praveen Chitravel — going past the 8m mark. “That was more like a mental barrier — the 8m,” he said.

Friends, not rivals

The best part, according to Sreeshankar, is that they don’t see themselves as rivals but good friends who push each other. “We are there to support each other. Because of our mutual connect we are able to raise the standards. Take the example of National triple jumpers Abdullah Aboobacker, U. Karthik and Eldhose Paul. They are like brothers. They stay and train together. When I was watching them train I cheered and shouted. It was like a Kerala State meet,” he said.

Sreeshankar is a huge fan of Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. “When we were in Greece, Tentoglou and his coach helped us with some advice,” he said.