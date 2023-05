May 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Commonwealth Games long jump silver medallist M. Sreeshankar opened his international season with an easy gold in the MVA High Performance athletics meet in Chula Vista, California, on Sunday.

His opening jump, a wind-assisted (+3.1) 8.29m, was enough to help him win the title. He had four jumps above 8m, including an 8.15 in his last effort, but three of them came with wind assistance.

China’s Weidong Ma (7.99m) and Huang Huafeng (7.61) finished second and third.