Sprint hurdler Kiran breaks Maymon’s under-18 National record

Published - June 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Sports Bureau
K. Kiran.

K. Kiran. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kerala’s K. Kiran broke international Maymon Poulose’s 10-year-old under-18 National record as he won the boys 110m hurdles gold at the 19th National youth athletics championships in Bilaspur on Monday. The 17-year-old clocked 13.52s (old record 13.57s).

Meanwhile Delhi’s Neeru Pathak, who rewrote the girls 400m National record on Sunday, bettered junior international Rezoana Mallick Heena’s 200m meet record clocking 23.94s (old record 24.23). Also breaking meet records were Odisha Pratik Maharana in the boys 200m (21.65s, old record 21.87) and Haryana Anshu in the girls shot put Anshu (16.14m, old record 15.59m).

