ADVERTISEMENT

Special Olympics: Haryana's Saraswati finds golden success mantra on wheels

June 24, 2023 03:09 am | Updated June 23, 2023 10:14 pm IST - Berlin

Angelina Mary Poussin claimed the silver in the 100m.

ANI

Saraswati was outstanding in her event and skated straight into the jubilant arms of her coaches afterwards. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Saraswati clinched the 500m roller skating race in the Special Olympics World Games here. Her cool-down lap saw her skate straight into the jubilant arms of her coaches, cheering and rooting for her from the sidelines.

Angelina Mary Poussin claimed the silver in the 100m.

Ranveer, Rahul win by record-breaking margin

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ranveer Saini and Rahul Agarwal won the gold in golf while Ankush Saha triumphed in Level 1 golf.

Ranveer and Rahul played four rounds and were on the top of the leaderboard on all four days. They won by a record-breaking margin of 18 shots.

India added 21 medals to its overnight tally of 55 — 26 gold, 30 silver, 20 bronze — by the end of action on Thursday.

In judo, Suhalia Parveen won silver to notch up India’s first medal in the event.

In powerlifting, India has already accounted for 20 medals. V. Harish and Siya Sarode added four gold medals to that tally. The former won gold in squat, bench press and combined events while the latter took the squat gold.

In tennis, India’s Swaraaj Singh defeated Lovlesh Sharma 6-3, 6-2 in the Level X semifinals. Lovelesh will have a chance at redemption in the bronze medal match on June 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US