South Asian Games | India’s golden glut unabated

Shuttlers led the way as India clinched 41 medals, including 19 gold and 18 silver, on the fifth day of the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday. India’s tally now reads 165 medals (81 gold, 59 silver, 25 bronze).

The badminton stars won four gold and two silver on the day, while table tennis players took gold and silver in both men’s and women’s singles. Weightlifters also added to the tally with three gold and a silver.

Track and field athletes, who were leading the Indian charge in the past few days, fetched the maximum 12 medals but just two were gold.

In shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor broke the Games record with an 20.03m effort, while Abha Khatuwa won the women’s event.

Important results/medals:

Athletics: Shot put: Men: Gold: Tejinder Pal Singh Toor 20.03m (NMR, Old: 19.15m, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, 1999); Silver: Prakash Karhana 17.31. Women: Gold: Abha Khatuwa 15.32; Silver: Kachana Chaudhary 13.66.

Badminton (all finals): Men: Siril Verma bt Aryaman Tandon 17-21, 23-21, 21-13. Doubles: Dhruv Kapila & Krishna Prasad Garaga bt Sachin Dias & Buwaneka Goonathilake (SL) 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Women: Ashmita Chaliha bt Gayatri Gopichand 21-18, 25-23.

Mixed doubles: Dhruv & J. Meghana bt Sachin Dias & Thilini Pramodika Hendehewe (SL) 21-16, 21-14.

Cycling: Elite: Men: Gold: John Naveen Thomas; Silver: Arvind Panwar. Women: Elangbam Chaoba Devi.

Fencing: Men: Sabre: Gold: Karan Singh; Silver: Kumaresan Padma Gishonidhi. Epee: Gold: Sunil Kumar; Silver: Jayaprakash Guruprakash. Women: Foil: Gold: Wangelmbam Thoibi Devi; Silver: Radhika Prasad.

Table tennis: Men: A. Amalraj bt Harmeet Desai 6-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

Semifinals: Harmeet bt B. Purushottam (Nep) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Amalraj bt Santoo Shrestha (Nep) 11-4, 12-10, 11-8, 11-2.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Ayhika Mukherjee 8-11, 11-8, 6-21, 11-4, 13-11, 11-8. Semifinals: Sutirtha bt Ishara Madurangi (SL) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Ayhika bt Erandi Dilushika (SL) 11-7, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.

Weightlifting: Men: Gold: Achinta Sheuli (73kg); Silver: Ajay Singh (81kg). Women: Gold: Rakhi Halder (64kg); Bronze: Manpreet Kaur (71kg).