South Asian Games | India signs off with a record haul of 312 medals

India ended its South Asian Games campaign with a best-ever medal haul of 312 and finish on top for the 13th time-in-a-row, in the regional multi-sporting event, here on Tuesday.

India collected 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze after 10 days of competitions to surpass the 309 it had won in the previous edition at home in 2016.

But the number of gold India won this time was 15 less than the previous edition.

Sri Lanka was a distant second with 251 medals while Nepal finished with 206.

On the concluding day, India added 18 medals (15 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) with the boxers fetching six gold and 1 silver.

Overall, the country’s pugilists won 12 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

The Indian cagers fetched both the men’s and women’s gold by defeating Sri Lanka (101-62) and host Nepal (127-46) in their respective summit clashes.

Mixed luck

In squash, India won gold and a silver in the women’s and men’s team events respectively.

Prominent medallists: Boxing: Gold: Men: Vikas Krishan (69kg), Sparsh Kumar (52kg), Narender (+91kg). Women: Pinki Rani (51kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Manju Bamboriya (64kg). Silver: Varinder Singh (men’s 60kg).

Squash: Gold: Women; Silver: men.

Basketball: Gold: Men & women.