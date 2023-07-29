Soniya Baishya, Jisna Mathew win gold and silver in Sri Lankan Nationals

July 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Soniya Baishya won the women’s 400m, clocking 53.46s, in the Sri Lankan National athletics championships in Colombo on Saturday.

Jisna Mathew finished second in a season-best 53.75s while M.R. Poovamma, who was returning to competition after more than a year after failing an in-competition dope test in Patiala in February 2021, was seventh in 56.20s. She had clocked 55.84 in Friday’s heats.

The results (Indian performances only):

Women, 400m: 1. Soniya Baishya (53.46), 2. Jisna Mathew (53.75), 7. M.R. Poovamma (56.20).

