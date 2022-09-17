Siddharth, Nikita break meet records in National Youth athletics

Rajasthan’s Siddharth Choudhary (boys’ shot put) and Nikita Kumari (girls’ discus) broke meet records in the HSBC 17th National youth (under-18) athletics championships which began at the Tatya Tope Stadium here on Saturday. Both also achieved the qualifying standard for next month’s Asian youth championships in Kuwait.

The results (winners only): Boys: 3000m: Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale (Mah) 8:48.94s; 110m hurdles: Sandip Vinod Gond (Mah) 14.00s; triple Jump: Kothuri Pranay (Tel) 14.83m; shot put: Siddharth Choudhary (Raj) 20.22m (MR, Old: 19.85).

Girls: 3000m: Sunita Devi (UP) 10:04.07s; 100m hurdles: Sabita Toppo (Odi) 14.15s; discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Raj) 46.07m (MR, Old: 45.08); hammer throw: 1. Sakshi (Har) 46.94m.