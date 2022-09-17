Athletics

Siddharth, Nikita break meet records in National Youth athletics

Rajasthan’s Siddharth Choudhary (boys’ shot put) and Nikita Kumari (girls’ discus) broke meet records in the HSBC 17th National youth (under-18) athletics championships which began at the Tatya Tope Stadium here on Saturday. Both also achieved the qualifying standard for next month’s Asian youth championships in Kuwait.

The results (winners only): Boys: 3000m: Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale (Mah) 8:48.94s; 110m hurdles: Sandip Vinod Gond (Mah) 14.00s; triple Jump: Kothuri Pranay (Tel) 14.83m; shot put: Siddharth Choudhary (Raj) 20.22m (MR, Old: 19.85).

Girls: 3000m: Sunita Devi (UP) 10:04.07s; 100m hurdles: Sabita Toppo (Odi) 14.15s; discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Raj) 46.07m (MR, Old: 45.08); hammer throw: 1. Sakshi (Har) 46.94m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 6:44:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/siddharth-nikita-break-meet-records-in-national-youth-athletics/article65903071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY