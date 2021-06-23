Shubenkov cleared of doping

Monaco

23 June 2021 04:49 IST

Russian former world champion hurdler Sergei Shubenkov was cleared on Tuesday in a “genuinely exceptional” doping case that was prosecuted in secret.

Shubenkov’s positive test “resulted from his unintentional ingestion of residue from medication being used to treat a family member,” Athletics Integrity Unit said in announcing the verdict of an independent tribunal. The 2015 world champion in 110m hurdles tested positive for “a low concentration” of a diuretic called ‘acetazolamide’ in December.

