AthleticsMonaco 23 June 2021 04:49 IST
Shubenkov cleared of doping
Updated: 23 June 2021 01:18 IST
Russian former world champion hurdler Sergei Shubenkov was cleared on Tuesday in a “genuinely exceptional” doping case that was prosecuted in secret.
Shubenkov’s positive test “resulted from his unintentional ingestion of residue from medication being used to treat a family member,” Athletics Integrity Unit said in announcing the verdict of an independent tribunal. The 2015 world champion in 110m hurdles tested positive for “a low concentration” of a diuretic called ‘acetazolamide’ in December.
