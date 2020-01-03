Sherin breaks Mayookha’s long jump record

Madras University’s A. Sherin broke Mayookha Johny’s 11-year-old meet record as she won the women’s long jump gold in the 80th National inter-university athletics championships here on Friday.

Mangalore’s K.T. Juned bettered the men’s 20m race walk record while Acharya Nagarjuna’s K. Naresh Kumar and Y. Jyothi emerged as the championships’ fastest athletes in the men’s and women’s sections. Jyothi upset Mangalore’s S.. Dhanalakshmi, the favourite, for the women’s 100m gold.

The results: Men: 100m: 1. K. Naresh Kumar (Acharya Nagarjuna, Guntur) 10.57s, 2. G. Kathiravan (Bharathidasan) 10.61, 3. Omkar Nath (MG, Ktm) 10.65. 800m: 1. Amandeep (MDU, Rohtak) 1:54.10s, 2. Gaurav Sharma (Jiwaji, Gwalior) 1:54.37, 3. Mujamila (Mangalore) 1:54.42. 400m hurdles: 1. Dhawal Utekar (Sardar Patel) 51.30s, 2. D. Amarnath (Rani Channamma) 51.87, 3. Abhay Narayan Yadav (Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh) 51.95. Hammer throw: 1. Pradeep Kumar (Mangalore) 64.19m, 2. Damneet Singh (Punjabi) 62.15, 3. Ravi (MDU, Rohtak) 61.33. 20km race walk: 1. K.T. Juned (Mangalore) 1:26:39.78s MR, OR 1:29:08.00s, 2. Naveen (Mangalore) 1:26:53.56 BR, 3. Rahul (Delhi) 1:28:12.30 BR.

Women: 100m: 1. Y. Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna, Guntur) 11.64s, 2. S. Dhanalakshmi (Mangalore) 11.68, 3. Amrit Kaur (Punjabi, Patiala) 11.87. 800m: 1. Sunila Kumari (Mangalore) 2:07.97s, 2. Ladkat Yamuna (SS Pune) 2:08.25, 3. P.R. Aleesha (MGU, Ktm) 2:08.50. 400m hurdles: 1. Preeti (VBSP, Jaunpur) 59.91s, 2. R.V. Viswa Priya (SRM, Chennai) 59.98, 3. Nanhi (MDU, Rohtak) 1:00.31. Long jump: 1. A. Sherin (Madras) 6.32m MR, OR Mayookha Johny, 6.28m; 2. B. Aishwarya (Mangalore) 6.25, 3. Maneesha Merel (Sambhalpur) 6.20. Discus throw: 1. M. Karunya (Madras) 48.03m, 2. Bhavana Yadav (Delhi) 46.57m, 3. Nidhi Rani (Mangalore) 45.89.