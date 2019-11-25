Sharon Maria and Kunal Kaushik set meet records on final day of 17th Milo National inter-district junior athletics competition

Sharon Maria (Nilgiris) and Kunal Kaushik (Dadri) set new meet records in the girls’ under-16 200m and boys’ under-16 shotput events respectively on the final day of the 17th Milo National inter-district junior athletics meet at Tarakarama Stadium (SV University) here on Monday.

The 15-year-old Sharon was third behind Soumita Paul (Chandranagore) and Simran Kaur (Chandigarh) at the top on the bend but was able to sustain her pace till the finish.

Shotputters Kunal Kaushik, Jaidev Dekka (North West Delhi) and Maurya Ganapathi (Mysuru) each went past the existing meet mark of 16.91m set by Mankirat Singh (Ropar) in Haridwar in 2014 as the trio logged throws past the 17m mark. However, Kunal Kaushik was a clear winner with a best effort of 17.91m on Monday, improving on the 16.76m that fetched him bronze in Guntur.

In the girls’ under-16 100m hurdles final, Tirupur’s Vysali Ganesan held her own against National champion Namayi Ruchita (Bengaluru Urban). Pratiksha Yamuna (Ramanathapuram) worked hard to make it to the podium ahead of National silver medallist Nayana Jose (Kollam).

Abhay Singh Kanwar (Bhopal) and Thane’s Isha Nishikant Ramteke emerged the fastest under-14 boy and girl respectively, clocking 11.36 seconds and 12.69 seconds.

Meanwhhile, the boys’ under-16 100m result was revised as Prince Chaudhary (Etah) and Jitin Chaudhary (Bhind) were disqualified for being found over-aged by medical tests.

Amirishetti Tharun (Karimnagar), who qualified only as the eighth fastest semifinalist, emerged the winner while Vasu Spolia (Reasi) and Vibhaskar Kumar (North West Delhi) claimed the silver and bronze medals.

List of all the winners: Boys: Under-16: 200m: Kinnera Dileep (Jagtiyal, TS) 23.32s. 1000m: Shyam Milan Bind (Varanasi) 2: 38.69. 100m hurdles: Sarthak Sadashiv Shelar (Kolhapur) 13.94s. Long jump: R. Suriya (Thiruvallur) 6.79m. Shotput: Kunal Kaushik (Dadri) 17.91m (NMR, OR 16.91 Mankiran Singh, Ropar, Haridwar, 2014). Javelin: Gaurav Kumar (Bhagpat) 59.37m.

Under-14: 100m: 1. Abhay Singh Kanwar (Bhopal) 11.36s. 600m: Vinod Kumar Banoth (Jayashankar Bhupalapally, TS). Long jump: Samir Oraon (Ranchi) 6.41m. High jump: Kothuri Pranay (Mancherial, TS) 1.76m.

Girls: Under-16: 200m: Sharon Maria (Nilgiris) 25.77s (NMR, OR 26.28s, Madhumita Deb, Tripura, Visakpahatnam 2017). 1000m: Moumita Roy (North 24 Parganas) 3:07.10. 100m hurdles: Vysali Ganesan (Tirupur) 14.90s. Javelin: Sukhmanjeet Kaur (SAS Nagar) 31.99m. Under-14: 100m: Isha Nishikant Ramteke (Thane) 12.69s. 600m: Priyanka Madivalappa Olekar (Dharwad) 1:40.23. High jump: Mohur Mukherjee (North 2 Parganas) 1.51m. Long jump: Niveathitha Gnanaskand (Coimbatore) 4.98m.