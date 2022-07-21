Shaili Singh to miss under-20 Worlds

The long jumper had hurt her toe during training

Promising long jumper Shaili Singh will miss the World Athletics under-20 Championships, which begin in Cali (Colombia) on August 1, with a toe injury.

Shaili, the long jump silver medallist at last year’s Under-20 Worlds in Nairobi who missed the gold by a centimetre with her wind-aided 6.59m, injured her toe a few days ago during training.

“There is a mild fracture on her toe...she was doing hurdle jumps during training and hit a hurdle a couple of days before the Patiala trials (for the junior Worlds, July 8). The doctor said she’d be okay in one week but she is not able to wear her spikes,” said Anju Bobby George.

“We have sent a letter to the Athletics Federation of India that she will not be going for the event.”

Robert Bobby George, Anju’s husband, coaches Shaili at the Anju Bobby Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.