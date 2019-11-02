Shaili, Bharti break national records

Athletics

Karnataka long jumper Shaili Singh and Haryana shot putter Bharti broke the under-16 National records on the opening day of the 35th National junior athletics championships at the Acharya Nagarjuna University ground here on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Shaili, who is coached by Robert Bobby George and his World championship medallist wife Anju George in Bengaluru, bettered her own National record with a 6.01m effort (old record 5.94m) in the qualification round.

Bharti’s effort of 15.32m in the under-16 shot put was more than a metre better than the record. Meanwhile veteran coach T.P. Ouseph’s trainee Sandra Babu of Kerala qualified for next year’s under-20 World championships in Kenya while winning the under-20 girls’ long jump with a opening round effort of 6.16m (entry standard 6.15m) and Karnataka’s A.T. Daneswari broke the under-20 girls’ meet record in the 100m heats, clocking 11.70s (old record 11.92).

The results: Boys: Under-20: 10,000m: 1. Gurpreet (Har) 30:52.00s, 2. M. Sathish Kumar (TN) 21:11.93, 3. R. Niteshkumar (Guj) 31:27.69.

Under-18: Pole vault: 1. Deepak Yadav (Mah) 4.55m, 2. Gourav (Har) 4.55, 3. Sandeep Kumar (MP) 4.45. Javelin throw: 1. Vivek Kumar (AFI-SSCB) 71.90m, 2. Ajai Raj Singh Kunwar (Pun) 71.33, 3. Suraj Kumar (UP) 70.95.

Under-16: Discus throw: 1. Arvind Sharma (Del) 50.16m, 2. Jatin Dhaka (Har) 49.39, 3. Akshay Sheoran (Raj) 49.16. Shot put: 1. Jitender (Del) 16.89m, 2. Jaidev Dikka (Del) 16.89, 3. Kunak Kaushik (Har) 16.76.

Girls: Under-20: 5000m: 1. Seema (HP) 17:03.14s, 2. Amrita Patel (UP) 17:10.67, 3. Poonam Dinkar Sonune (Mah) 17:35.24. Long jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Ker) 6.16m, 2. Manisha Merel (Odi) 6.07, 3. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 5.96. Shot put: 1. V. Ambika (Kar) 14.24m, 2. Rekha (Har) 13.95, 3. Paramjot Kaur (Pun) 13.76.

Under-18: 1. P.M. Thabitha (TN) 5.85m, 2. P.S. Prabhavathi (Ker) 5.76, 3. P. Babisha (TN) 5.70.

Under-16: High jump: 1. Sharvani Ramachandra (Mah) 1.62m, 2. Payal Jamod (Guj) 1.62, 3. B. Sandhya (TN) 1.62. Shot put: 1. Bharti (Har) 15.32m NR, OR 14.27; 2. Vidhi (UP) 14.40 BR, 3. Yashshree (Raj) 13.68.

