State junior athletics meet | Servan throws down two meet marks

TENHIPALAM

TENHIPALAM

23 December 2021 22:06 IST

Six new records set on final day; Palakkad is overall champion

On the final day of the State junior athletics meet, when six more new records were set, Kasaragod’s K.C. Servan stood out. He accounted two of those records, in the Under-16 boys’ shot put and discus throw at the University Stadium here on Thursday.

He erased his own record in discus with a throw of 59.25m, which also bettered the National record of 53.96 (set by Sahil Silwal in 2016).

Palakkad emerged as the overall champion with 491 points. Ernakulam (421.5) finished second and Kozhikode (375.5) third.

The results (winners only):

Boys: Under-20: 200m: Abhjith Simon (Alp) 22.42s. 400m hurdles: K. Arjun (Ekm) 53.25s. 3000m steeple chase: Akash Paul Biju (Tsr) 10:01.37. Triple jump: V.S. Sebastian (Ekm) 14.73m. Shot put: A. Ananthu (Tvm) 14.76m. Decathlon: Abdulla Abdul Majeed (Tvm) 5678 pts. 4x400m relay: Palakkad 3:19.23.

Under-18: 200m: Muhammed Shan (Mlp) 22.28s. 400m hurdles: Agnal Bernard (Tvm) 54.55s. 2000m steeple chase: V. Vinayak (Kkd) 6:38.90. 10,000m race walking: Bilin George Anto (Kkd) 53:42.68. Shot put: Annjose K. Thomas (Tsr) 14.08m. Discus: Mahesh (Alp) 38.22m. Decathlon: Dhanush K. Sasidharan (Kkd) 5337 pts.

K.C. Servan (u-16 boys, discus & shot put.

Under-16: High jump: B. Binoy (Pkd) 1.78m. Shot put: K.C. Servan (Kgd) 17.65m: NMR; OR: 14.54m, V.P. Alphin (Tvm), 2008. Discus: K.C. Servan (Kgd) 59.25m: NMR; OR: 51.07m, K.C. Servan (Kgd), 2020. Javelin: C. Aswin (Mlp) 42.63m.

Iran Mohammed (u-16 boys, hexathlon).

Under-14: Triathlon: P. Amal (Kkd) 1682 pts.

Girls: Under-20: 200m: V.S. Bhavika (Ekm) 25.73s. 400m hurdles: N.S. Noufi (Ekm) 1:06.53. Steeple chase: Aagnus Merin Shaji (Ktm) 12:17.51. Triple jump: Meera Shibu (Ekm) 12.90m: NMR; OR: 12.70m, Jenimol Joy (Tvm), 2014. Javelin: P. Ashika (Ekm) 35.45m. Heptathlon: Betty Benny (Ekm) 3803 pts. 4x400m relay: Kottayam 4:12.15. 4x400m mixed relay: Palakkad 3:36.90.

Meera Shibu (u-20 girls, triple jump).

Under-18: 200m: Saniya Treesa Tomy (Kkd) 25.64s. 400m hurdles: K.V. Lakshmi Priya (Kkd) 1:06.43. 2000m steeple chase: Janeetta Joseph (Mlp) 9:07.86. High jump: A. Anupriya (Pkd) 1.61m. Triple jump: Lakshmi S. Reji (Ekm) 11.25m. Shot put: Akila Raju (Kgd) 13.20m: NMR; OR: 13.16m, Megha Mariyam Mathew (Tvm), 2016. Javelin: Aiswarya Suresh (Mlp) 40.34m. Heptathlon: K.A. Anamika (Pkd) 3851 pts.

Akila Raju (u-18 girls, shot put).

Under-16: 3000m race walking: Nandana Das (Ktm) 17:24.76. High jump: Carolina Mathew (Kkd) 1.64m: NMR; OR: 1.63m, Dibi Sebastian (Ktm) 1.63m, 2013. Shot put: V.S. Anupriya (Kgd) 12.60m. Hexathlon: Mubassina Mohammed (Kkd) 3696 pts.: NMR; OR: 2539 pts., Ann Terins Joseph (Kkd), 2021.

Mubassina Mohammed (u-16 girls, hexathlon).

Under-14: Triathlon: K.S. Aagnitha (Ekm) 1392 pts.