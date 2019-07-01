Semenya underlines her class

Caster Semenya charged to the fastest 800m ever run in the United States at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday as the South African continued to challenge new IAAF testosterone rules that could affect her career.

The double Olympic champion triumphantly finished the two-lap race in one minute, 55.70 seconds on a sunny afternoon at Stanford University. She held the previous U.S. best of 1:55.92, set last year in Eugene, Oregon.

American record holder Ajee Wilson came second in 1:58.36 as Semenya won her 31st consecutive final at the distance. She last lost an 800 metres final in Berlin on Sept. 6, 2015.

Later, Semenya said on Sunday she would not defend her World title in Doha next September if she could not run in the 800m because of new testosterone regulations imposed by the sport’s governing body.

“If I am not running 800 metres, I’m not running in the World Championships,” said the 28-year-old South African. “No 1,500 (metres), nothing. I am just going to take a vacation, and then come (back to competing) next year.”

Next three Olympics

But Semenya, who is challenging International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) testosterone rules that could affect her career, is looking towards the next three Olympics.

“I expect to be in Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles,” she said.

The results (winners only): Men: 100m: Christian Coleman (USA) 9.81s; 400m: Michael Norman (USA) 44.62; 110m hurdles: Orlando Ortega (Esp) 13.24; 400m hurdles: Benjamin Rai (USA) 47.16; Shot put: Darlan Romani (Bra) 22.61m; Pole vault: Armand Duplantis (Swe) 5.93.

Women: 100m: Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV) 11.02s; 200m: Blessing Okagbare 22.05; 800m: Caster Semenya (RSA) 1:55.70; 1500m: 1. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Ken) 3:59.04; 3000m: Sifan Hassan (Ned) 8:18.49; 3000m steeplechase: Beatrice Chepkoech Sitonik (Ken) 8:55.58; High jump: Mariya Kuchina (Rus) 2.04m; Shot put: Gong Lijiao (Chn) 19.79.