Tamil Nadu State senior athletics meet | Sathish and Kanimozhi hog the limelight

M. Sathish Kumar of Genesis Sports Foundation, Coimbatore, and C. Kanimozhi (Southern Railway) created new meet records in the men’s 5000m and women’s 100m hurdles events respectively on the penultimate day of the Tamil Nadu State senior athletics meet held here on Saturday.

The results:

Men: 5000m: M. Sathish Kumar (Genesis SF) 14:45.30s (NMR) (OR: G. Lakshmanan, St. Joseph’s, 14:52.24, 2011), 2. K. Mari Sarath (Prime SA) 15:12.20, 3. C. Manikandan (TN Police) 15:12.50; triple jump: 1. V. Arul Raj 10.84m, 2. A. Tamilselvan 7.57; 110m hurdles: 1. G. Nishanth Raja (Olympic Gold Foundation) 14.46s, 2. Veeraraghavendran (S. Rly) 14.88, 3. R. Sanjay (Erode) 15.14.

Long jump: 1. Elakiadasan (S. Rly) 7.79m, 2. M. Vishnu (Prime SA) 7.59, 3. M. Sandeep Vinsto (Elshaddai Sports GA) 7.50; high jump: 1. D. Deva Karthick (Nellai) 2.13m, 2. S. Veeramani (TN Police) 2.10, 3. R. Manivannan (TN Police) 2.10.

Decathlon: 1. S. Krishnakumar 2936 points, 2. R. Theivendiran (TN Police) 2661, 3. R. Praveenkumar (S. Rly) 2403.

Women: 5000m: Ranjani (SDAT, Tiruchi) 19:17.70s, 2. Lavanya Rajendran 19:20.90, 3. C. Dhivya (Gobi Arts SA) 19:39.30; javelin throw: 1. Saraswathi (S. Rly) 43.64m, 2. N. Hemamalini (PR SF) 42.13, 3. Rosy Meena (Prime SA) 41.57m.

100m hurdles: 1. C. Kanimozhi (S. Rly) 13.74 (NMR) (OR: G. Gayathri, St. Joseph’s, 13.88, 2015), 2. Nandhini (Achievers AA, Cbe) 13.81, 3. Keerthana (S. Rly) 14.17.

Shot put: 1. V. Nandhini (Royal AC) 12.93m, 2. K. Rubasri 12.82, 3. Saraswathi (S. Rly) 12.39.