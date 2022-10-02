National Games | Sarvesh creates high jump Games record

Y. B. Sarangi GANDHINAGAR
October 02, 2022 21:55 IST

Sarvesh Kushare created a new Games record on his way to the men’s high jump gold at the athletics arena of the National Games on the IIT campus here on Sunday.

Services jumper Sarvesh achieved a mark of 2.27m to go past Jithin Thomas’ 2.16m set in the 2015 Games in Kerala.

Usaid Khan of Uttar Pradesh rewrote a 20-year-old Games record on way to the decathlon title. Usaid aggregated 7121 points to improve upon M. Kumar’s total of 6951, set in Hyderabad in 2002.

Second-placed Yamandeep Sharma of Rajasthan also surpassed the previous record with a total of 7098 points.

In the women’s section, Kerala’s N.V. Sheena leaped 13.37m to secure the triple jump crown.

The results (finals, winners only):

Men: High jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (SSCB) 2.27m (GR, Old: 2.16m, Jithin Thomas, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Decathlon: Usaid Khan (UP) 7121 points (GR, Old: 6951, M. Kumar, Hyderabad, 2002); 4x400m relay: Haryana (Gourav, Vikrant Panchal, Ayush Dabas, Angrej Singh) 3:06.58 (GR. Old: 3:09.51, Kerala, Ludhiana, 2001).

Women: Triple jump: N.V. Sheena (Ker) 13.37m; 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu (J. Dhivya, J. Vithya Ramaraj, Olyumbia Stify, Subha Venkatesan) 3:35.32 (GR, Old: 3:35.34, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015).

