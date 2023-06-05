June 05, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - Oregon (USA)

Sanjivani Jadhav won the women’s 10,000m silver medal at the Portland Track Festival in Oregon (USA), in a personal best 32:46.88s on Saturday.

Meanwhile Shankar Lal Swami finished 11th (8:45.48s) in the men’s 3000m steeple chase in the same meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event.

Jyothi finishes fourth

National record-holder Jyothi Yarraji (personal best 12.82s) finished fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.03s at the Orlen Janusz Kusocinski memorial meet at Chorzow (Poland), on Sunday. American Alaysha Johnson won the gold in 12.42s in the event, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event.

Amlan fastest at Flanders Cup

In Belgium, Amlan Borgohain emerged as the fastest man at the Flanders Cup in Antwerp on Saturday. Three finals were held in the 100m and the 25-year-old Indian was fastest overall while winning the final-3 in 10.70s. He was also the fastest overall in the 200m, clocking 20.96s. Meanwhile, Muhammed Afsal had a DNF (did not finish) in the 800m.