Sachin Khilari sets new Asian record en route to gold at Para Athletics World C'ships

July 14, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - New Delhi

It was double celebration for Sachin who also set a new Asian record with his best throw of 16.21m

PTI

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged India’s eighth quota for next year’s Paralympics after clinching the gold medal in men’s shot put F46 event at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged India's eighth quota for next year's Paralympics after clinching the gold medal in men's shot put F46 event at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris on Friday.

It was double celebration for Sachin who also set a new Asian record with his best throw of 16.21m.

USA's Joshua Cinnamo fell short of Sachin by just 0.21m and took home the silver, while South Africa's Kerwin Noemdo won the bronze with an effort of 15.30m.

On Thursday, Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil scripted a world record in F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Championship.

Antil bettered his own record of 70.17m he had registered at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.

Antil had won gold in the men's javelin F64/44 final with a world record throw of 68.55m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The top-four ranked athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympics.

