Rupal dazzles while winning the girls under-18 title at National Open 400m championship

NEW DELHI

12 October 2021 21:45 IST

The Uttar Pradesh girl clocked 53.73 seconds at the Nehru Sports Complex in New Delhi

Rupal ran a sensational race to clock the 10th fastest time for girls under-18 to win the title in the National Open 400m championship at the Nehru Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh girl clocked 53.73 seconds to finish almost five seconds faster than her nearest challengers Tamil Nadu’s P. R. Neeharika and Karnataka’s Nayana Kokare.

In the process, Rupal’s personal best proved to be sixth fastest among women this season in India. Her previous best was 55.37, recorded in under-16 category in the 2019 National junior meet in Guntur. This March, Rupal clocked 58.02 in the North Zone meet.

Later, Ayush Dabas easily staved off the challenges of Surendra Selvamani and Harpreet Singh Gill to maintain his reputation in the men’s section.

Ayush, the firm favourite, clocked 46.86 seconds, to stay comfortably ahead of Selvamani (47.76) and Gill (48.13).

Abrar Choudhary (J&K) made up for a slow start to beat Pankaj (Rajasthan) with a fine burst in the homestretch in boys’ under-20.

Karnataka’s Rihan C. H. (49.02) stayed beyond the reach of the Rajasthan duo Sonu Chaudhary and Shivam to claim the honours in the under-18 section.

The women’s section proved a disappointment. There were only six entries and all three finishers made it to the podium.

Tamil Nadu’s Kanista Teena was an impressive winner in the girls’ under-16 section where she beat Karnataka’s Priyanka Olekar, the fastest runner in the heats and the semifinals.

The results (finals): Men: 1. Ayush Dabas (Har) 46.86; 2. Surendar Selvamani (TN) 47.76; 3.Harpreet Singh Gill (Pun) 48.13.

Boys (u-20): 1. Abrar Choudhary (J&K) 48.56; 2. Pankaj (Raj) 48.99; 3. Akshay Govardhan (Mah) 49.17; (u-18): 1. Rahul Githala (Raj) 48.33; 2. A. Suraj (TN) 48.59; Arman Ahmad (Del) 48.60; (u-16): 1. Rihan C. H.(Kar) 49.02; 2. Sonu Chaudhary (UP) 50.09; 3. Shivam (UP) 50.26.

Women: 1. Vandana Sharma (UP) 55.01; 2. Smruthimol Rajendran (Ker) 55.75; 3. Khamosh Bai Gurjar (Raj) 1:04.57.

Girls: (u-20): 1. Rajitha Kunia (Andhra) 56.19; 2. Kiranjot Kaur (Pun) 57.02; 3. Priscilla Daniel (Ker) 57.54; (u-18): 1. Rupal (UP) 53.73; 2. P. R. Neeharika (TN) 58.07; 3. Nayana Kokare (Kar) 58.41; (u-16): 1. Kanista Teena (TN) 57.41; 2. Priyanka Olekar (Kar) 58.77; 3. Tanvi Malik (UP) 59.13.