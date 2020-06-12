‘Run to the Moon’ to raise funds

India’s national badminton coach, P. Gopi Chand, Arjuna Awardees Ashwini Nachappa (athlete) and Malathi Holla (para athlete) joined hands with IDBI Federal Life Insurance and NEB Sports to launch a fund-raiser run and help coaches, support staff in academies and sports foundations affected by lockdown. The run, involving mass participation from professional and amateurs, will commence on June 20 and end on July 20.

Called ‘Run to the Moon’, it marks the 51st anniversary of man’s landing on the moon (falling on July 21) and will involve participants collectively covering 3,84,400 kilometres, the distance between the earth and the moon. The registration has begun and will continue till June 18. Runners have to clock a minimum of 65 kilometres during the one-month period (minimum 2.5 kms and maximum 10 kms on a given day) to constitute a successful run. Runners can participate at any place of their choice to become part of this event and is open to all participants in 10-65 years age bracket.

Ashwini Nachappa. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

“The current pandemic has seriously challenged the livelihood of coaches and sports staff who make sporting events possible at all levels. Through ‘Run to the Moon’, we hope to nourish the passion for sports in India and also support the unsung warriors of Indian sport,” Vighnesh Shahane, CEO of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, announced.

A nominal fee of ₹100 will be charged from each runner, to be donated to any of their preferred sports institutions or academies.