RIL and AFI sign long-term partnership

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took their partnership a step further and announced a long-term association to help the sport become bigger and better.

The partnership aims to discover, nurture and develop Indian athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities, coaching, sports science and sports medicine support through Reliance centres.

The partnership will have a special focus on female athletes with an aim to bridge the gender divide and enable them to achieve their dreams. And as AFI’s principal partner, the Reliance brand will appear across the national team’s jerseys and training kits at key national, international competitions and training camps.

“We are delighted to expand Reliance Foundation’s partnership with the AFI. Athletics is one of the most popular disciplines in global sport and this association aims to accelerate the growth of Indian athletics by providing opportunities and world-class facilities to our young talent, with a special focus on girls,” said Nita M. Ambani, International Olympic Committee member, and Director, RIL.

“This partnership is also an important step towards our dream of strengthening the Olympic Movement in India.”

Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, said, “we have seen our athletics contingent grow at international events, and with a committed partner in Reliance Industries, we are sure that soon we will see an increase in participation and international success across multiple disciplines.”