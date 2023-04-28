HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rezoana wins Asian under-18 400m in record time 

April 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Sports Bureau
India’s Rezona Mallick Heena who won the girls 400m gold at the Asian under-18 athletics championship in Tashkent on Friday.

India’s Rezona Mallick Heena who won the girls 400m gold at the Asian under-18 athletics championship in Tashkent on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rezoana Mallick Heena broke the eight-year-old meet record of Bahrain’s former World champion Salwa Eid Nasser as she won the girls 400m gold at the fifth Asian under-18 athletics championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday.

The 16-year-old from Nadia in West Bengal, who is coached by Arjun Ajay in Bengaluru, clocked 52.98s (Salwa’s old meet record 53.02s) which made her the world’s fastest under-18 quartermiler this year and the fastest Indian woman this season. Rezoana’s sterling sprint also bettered former Asian silver medallist Jisna Mathew’s under-18 national record (53.14s, 2015).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Abinaya Rajarajan clocked a personal best 11.82s while grabbing the girls 100m silver in 11.82s. Bahrain’s Lalya Kamal took the gold in 11.77s.

In the boys section, India won bronze medals through sprint hurdler Sandeep Vinodkumar Gond (13.80s) and Babendra Singh (10,000m race walk, 43.16.95s).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.