HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rezoana adds another Asian gold to her collection

Bhartpreet takes men’s discus title; Antima claims bronze in women’s 5000m

June 04, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Rezoana Mallick Heena

Rezoana Mallick Heena | Photo Credit: File photo

Rezoana Mallick Heena, the Asian under-18 400m champion in Uzbekistan in April, added the Asian under-20 championships gold to her growing collection at Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

The 16-year-old, who is coached by Arjun Ajay in Bengaluru, beat Sri Lanka’s Dissanayaka Dilsara comfortably to win in 53.31s.

Rezoana’s personal best, 52.98s which came with her gold in Tashkent, makes her the fifth fastest woman quartermiler in Asia this year.

India won another gold through Bhartpreet Singh in men’s discus (55.66m), and the women’s 5000m bronze through Antima Pal.

Meanwhile, Abhinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91s while finishing third in her women’s 100m heats and progressed to the final. Also qualifying for the final were Shyam Milan Bind and Shakeel in the men’s 800m.

Select results (gold medallists and Indian performances): Men: 400m: 1. Ismail Abakar (Qat) 46.17s. 3000m: 1. Nagashima Sonata (Jpn) 8:19.49s; Pole vault: 1. Seifeldin Mohamed (Qat) 5.50m. (Dev Meena (Ind) no mark); Discus: 1. Bhartpreet Singh (Ind) 55.66m.

Women: 400m: 1. Rezoana Mallick Heena (Ind) 53.31s; 5000m: 1. Yonesawa Nanaka (Jpn) 16:37.37s, 3. Antima Pal (Ind) 17:17.11s, 5. Bushra Khan Gauri (Ind) 18:15.98; Javelin: 1. Sakurai Nozomi (Jpn) 50.02m. Shot put: 1. Lin Jiaxin (Chn) 15.91m, 4. Vidhi (Ind) 15.16.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.