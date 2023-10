Railways emerges as the overall team champion in 62nd National Open athletics championships

October 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

D.P. Manu bettered his own mark to create a new men’s javelin throw meet record at the 62nd National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

Manu recorded an 82.06m effort in his first attempt to clinch the gold medal. His previous best at this meet came last year when he recorded an 81.23m throw.

Tamil Nadu and Railways created meet records in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay events respectively. Railways emerged as the overall team champion.

The results: Winners:

Men: 20,000m race walk: Bilin George (Ker), 1:25:02.50s. 400m: K. Avinash (ONGC), 46.05s. 1,500m: Abhishek Thakur (SSCB), 3:42.21s. 4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu, 39.42s (NMR, OMR: Railways, 39.75s, 2022). Javelin: D.P. Manu (SSCB), 82.06m (NMR, OMR: D.P. Manu, 81.23m, 2022)

Women:20,000m race walk: Munita Prajapati (Rly), 1:38:21.68s. 400m: Dandi Sri (AP), 53.26s. 1,500m: Pooja (Rly), 4:21.80s. 4x100m: Railways, 44.87s (NMR, OMR: Railways, 44.98s, 2022).

Best athletes: Men: D.P. Manu (SSCB). Women: Yamuna Ladkat (Mah).

Team champions: Overall: Railways. Men: Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). Women: Railways.

