Radhakrishnan is new National chief coach

Radhakrishnan Nair.  

Almost six months after Bahadur Singh’s exit, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed Radhakrishnan Nair as the National chief coach on Friday. The 62-year-old from Kerala, a World Athletics Level-5 coach, had been the acting chief coach since July.

“We are happy we will be able to maintain continuity of our planning since Radhakrishnan has been the deputy chief coach for seven years now,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

“We are particularly pleased that his ideas of implementation of modern coaching methods and the use of sports science in the development of young athletes have worked well.”

