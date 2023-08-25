Quartermiler Prachi clocks personal best in Railway meet

August 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Prachi clocked a personal best 52.40s (previous best 52.96, 2018) as she won the women’s 400m in the All-India railway athletics championships which concluded at Rae Bareli on Friday. She broke Rosakutty’s meet record of 52.54 set in 1998.

That made the 26-year-old Prachi the third fastest quartermiler in India this year behind Anjali Devi, who failed a dope test soon after clocking the country’s fastest time (51.48s) at the Inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneswar in June, and Inter-State silver medallist Himanshi Malik (51.76).

Prachi, who represented Patiala Locomotive Works at the Railway meet, was sixth in the Inter-State meet with 53.69. Kiran Pahal, Prachi’s PLW teammate, was second in 53.26 at the Railway meet..

Vikrant Panchal won the men’s 400m in 47.43s, Sahil Silwal (70.75m) picked up the men’s javelin gold while Bhairabi Roy took the women’s long jump title with 6.27m.

