Quarter miler Poovamma gets a two-year ban by NADA panel

Appeal panel overturns disciplinary panel’s three-month suspension, raises it to two years

Stan Rayan KOCHI
September 20, 2022 10:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M.R. Poovamma. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has handed Asian Games relay gold medallist M.R. Poovamma a two-year suspension, overturning a disciplinary panel decision that gave her just a three-month ban. The ban will now see the star quarter miler miss next year’s World Championships and Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poovamma was tested during the Indian Grand Prix-1 in Patiala on February 18, 2021, and her sample tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant.

Both her ‘A’ and ‘B’ samples tested positive but Poovamma denied that she had taken an illegal substance and claimed she had consumed an ayurvedic product named Bedtime Latte. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) gave her a three-month suspension (in June 2022) but the NADA appealed the verdict.

The appeal panel felt that the ADDP had granted her a reduced penalty without adhering to any rational norm, rule or guideline and that the substance found in her body was a commonly abused performance enhancer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has now imposed a sanction of two years on Poovamma and all her results from the date of sample collection (February 18, 2021) have been disqualified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
athletics, track and field
athletics
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app