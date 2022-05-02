Priya Mohan outclasses Dutee Chand in women’s 200m

Strong finish: Priya, centre, comfortably defeated Dutee to take the women’s 200m gold. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

May 02, 2022 22:06 IST

Jain varsity athlete completes double, having won the 400m on Sunday

: Priya Mohan outclassed Dutee Chand to clinch the women’s 200m event in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. Jain University’s Priya (23.9s) turned on the jets at the bend to comfortably defeat the more experienced Dutee (24.02s)

Priya completed the double at the championship, having secured the 400m gold on a rain-drenched track on Sunday night. "The turnaround time after the 100m last night was quite less. My recovery was not ideal, so my timing in the 200m was not very good," Priya stated.

"My race strategy was to stay with her (Dutee) in the first 80m. I have the stronger finish, which worked in my favour," Priya added.

The results:

Athletics: Winners: Men: 200m: A. Vignesh (Mangalore) 21.28s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 21.42s, Rahul Kumar, 2020); 800m: Satya Dev (Maharshi Dayanand) 1:54.26s; 5000m: Lokesh Choudhary (Maharshi Dayanand) 14:36.11s; Triple jump: Krishna Singh (Mumbai) 16.10m (New KIUG Record) (Old: 15.27m, A.B. Arun, 2020); High jump: Deva Karthick (Madras) 2.08m; Pole vault: Dhirendra Kumar (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal) 4.80m (New KIUG Record) (Old: 4.60m, Manish Singh, 2020); Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Punjabi) 64.32m (New KIUG Record) (Old: 61.25m, Damneet Singh, 2020); 4x400m: Mangalore (Mahantesh Helavi, M.C. Milan, T.H. Devaiah, W. Nihal) 3:13.44s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 3:15.45s, MG University, 2020)

Women: 200m: Priya Mohan (Jain) 23.90s; 800m: Pooja (Lovely Professional) 2:07.67s; 5000m: Nikita Raut (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur) 16:55.38s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 16:59.44s, Jyoti, 2020); 20km race walk: Rakhi Singh (Professor Rajendra Singh) 1:41:35.00s; High jump: Gracena Merly (Manonmaniam Sundaran) 1.76m; Triple jump: Meera Shibu (Calicut) 12.72m; Hammer Throw: Surabh Vedpathak (Lovely Professional) 54.40m (New KIUG Record) (Old: 51.80m, Varsha, 2020); Heptathlon: Tanu (Guru Jambeshwar) 4805 pts; 4x400m: Punjabi (Simranjeet Kaur, Tanveer, Kiranjot Kaur, Simran Kaur) 3:43.83s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 3:48.12s, MG University, 2020).

Table tennis: Team final: Men: Mumbai bt SRM 3-0 (Chinmaya Somaiya bt Shrikrishna Arunachalam 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 16-14); Deepit Patil bt Abinay Vijay Babu 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8; Parthav Kelkar bt P.L. Lakshmanan 11-6, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4);

Women: SRM bt Adamas 3-0 (V. Kowshika bt Dipanwita Basu 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6; S. Gladyn Flora bt Munmun Kundu 11-4, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7; Pavithra bt Srijanee Dey 12-10, 11-8, 11-5)

Football: Women: Final: Vidyasagar 2 (Singo Murmu 48, Mugli Saren 73-p) bt Guru Nanak Dev University 0.

Tennis: Men: Final: Anna bt SRM 2-1 (Anish Saran lost to Krishna Raja Teja 4-6, 2-6; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt J Oges Theyjo 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; V. Anish Saran and Lohitakksha Bathrinath bt J. Oges Theyjo and Krishna Raja Teja 6-1, 7-5).