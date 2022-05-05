Priya Mohan to train in France

Quartermiler will compete in three European meets this month

Priya H. Mohan, Asia’s second fastest quartermiler this year, and her coach Arjun Ajay will leave for France on Friday for a 25-day training and competition trip arranged by the JSW Sports. They will have their training base at Lievin, some 200km from Paris

The 19-year-old Priya, who was fourth in the 400m at last year’s under-20 Worlds in Nairobi where she also won the 4x400m mixed relay bronze, will run in the Montgeron international meet in France on May 15 and in Italy (May 22) and Spain (May 28).