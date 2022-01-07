Athletics

Prince, Sidharth and Vikas create records

MGU’s Sidharth soared to a new high.
Sports Bureau MOODABIDRI 07 January 2022 01:22 IST
Updated: 07 January 2022 01:29 IST

Three new meet records were set, taking the total to six, on day three of the 81st all-India inter-University athletic championship on Thursday.

Prince of Kurukshetra University won the 5000m race, in a new record time of 14:05.48s, while A.K. Sidharth of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, clinched the pole vault gold with a record height of 4.92m.

In discus, Vikas of Chaudhary Devi Laal University, Sirsa, bagged the top prize with a record throw of 55.38m, his effort 0.05m more than the previous record-holder Gagandeep Singh’s.

Advertising
Advertising

In 110mH, L. Yashwanth of Acharya Nagarjuna University bagged gold in 14.32s. In decathlon, Lovely Professional University’s Yamandeep Sharma emerged on top with 6779 points.

Comments
More In Athletics
athletics, track and field
Read more...