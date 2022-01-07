Prince, Sidharth and Vikas create records

Three new meet records were set, taking the total to six, on day three of the 81st all-India inter-University athletic championship on Thursday.

Prince of Kurukshetra University won the 5000m race, in a new record time of 14:05.48s, while A.K. Sidharth of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, clinched the pole vault gold with a record height of 4.92m.

In discus, Vikas of Chaudhary Devi Laal University, Sirsa, bagged the top prize with a record throw of 55.38m, his effort 0.05m more than the previous record-holder Gagandeep Singh’s.

In 110mH, L. Yashwanth of Acharya Nagarjuna University bagged gold in 14.32s. In decathlon, Lovely Professional University’s Yamandeep Sharma emerged on top with 6779 points.