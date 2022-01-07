Athletics

Prince, Sidharth and Vikas create records

MGU’s Sidharth soared to a new high.  

Three new meet records were set, taking the total to six, on day three of the 81st all-India inter-University athletic championship on Thursday.

Prince of Kurukshetra University won the 5000m race, in a new record time of 14:05.48s, while A.K. Sidharth of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, clinched the pole vault gold with a record height of 4.92m.

In discus, Vikas of Chaudhary Devi Laal University, Sirsa, bagged the top prize with a record throw of 55.38m, his effort 0.05m more than the previous record-holder Gagandeep Singh’s.

In 110mH, L. Yashwanth of Acharya Nagarjuna University bagged gold in 14.32s. In decathlon, Lovely Professional University’s Yamandeep Sharma emerged on top with 6779 points.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
athletics
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 1:29:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/prince-sidharth-and-vikas-create-records/article38161516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY