Prince Chaudhary equals boys’ under-16 100m meet record

Etah’s Prince Chaudhary equalled the boys under-16 100m meet record and Nasik’s Aishwarya Prajakt More emerged the fastest girl in the 17th Milo National inter-district junior athletics meet at Tarakara Stadium (SV University) here on Sunday.

Prince, incidentally, could have set the meet record but for celebrating a bit too early and had to be content eventually in sharing the record with Kshitij Bhoite (Thane), who clocked 11.06 seconds in Ranchi six years ago. Jitin Chaudhary (Bhind), who finished second, was disqualified after being found over-aged.

Karimnagar’s Amirishetti Tharun was moved up to the second place with a time of 11.31 seconds, one hundredth of a second ahead of Reasi’s Vasu Sapolia.

Aishwarya edged out a fighting Bengaluru Urban’s Neole Anna Cornelio over the final 10-metres to win by two-hundredths of a second.

In the under-16 high jump and long jump events, Bengaluru Urban’s Pavana Nagaraj (1.61m) and Shaili Singh (5.88m) clinched the honours.

Jaidev Dekka (North West Delhi) rewrote the boys’ under-16 shot put record with a 17.59m effort in qualifications.

The previous record of 16.91m was held by Mankiran Singh (Ropar) since 2014.