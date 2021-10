Prime Sports Academy bags overall title

Great show: Elakiadasan, left, and C. Kanimozhi were named the best athletes in the men’s and women’s sections. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 05:41 IST

Elakiadasan and Kanimozhi declared best athletes

Prime Sports Academy bagged the overall championship (men and women) in the Tamil Nadu State senior athletics meet, which concluded here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Police won the men’s team championships while PSA clinched the women’s team title.

Elakiadasan and C. Kanimozhi, both of Southern Railway, were given the best athlete award in the men’s and women’s sections. The three-day event witnessed eight new meet records.

Advertising

Advertising

The results:

Men, 10km walk: 1. S. Ajith Kumar (Gobi Arts SA) 47:20.10, 2. M. Ramprakash (Gobi Arts SA) 47:51.60, 3. G. Sarathy (Sakthi MR ADMY I) 48:59.90; 5km walk: 1. V. Krishnamurthy (Police) 30:29.20, S. Srinivasan 43:10.00, 3. Thangavel 45:35.30; Discus: 1. M. Naveen (Prime SA) 45.68m, 2. T. Vijay (Armed Police) 42.99, 3. P. Surya Prakash (Prime SA) 42.85; 1,500m: 1. C. Loganathan (Armed Police) 4:00.90, 2. R. Manickavel (Genesis SF) 4:01.07, 3. M. Arun Prabhu (TN Police) 4:01.29; 3,000m steeplechase: S. Kirubakaran (Genesis SF) 9:30.44, 2. C. Loganathan (Armed Police) 9:52.08, 3. P.C.Venugopal (TN Police) 10:02.50; 400mh: 1. S. Surendar (Prime SA) 52.37, 2. P. Pravin Kumar (Agsar SE) 54.04, 3. M. Jayaragul (SDAT) 54.60.

Women, 5km walk: 1. M. Mokavai (Prime SA) 25:41.40s, 2. I. Pavithra (Genesis SF), 3. S. Krishnaveni (Genesis SF) 28:49.60; High jump: 1. M.S. Krishna Rekha (Kaniyakumari) 1.48m, 2. Sangeetha Mohen (Royal AC) 1.45, 3. Jemma Joseph 0.95; 1,500m: 1. Akancha Kerketta (Nilgiris DAA) 4:46.03, 2. K. Soundarya (SDAT) 4:50.11, 3. S. Yogashri (TN Police) 4:52.4; High jump: 1. Gracena G. Merly (Athletic Foundation) 1.71m, 2. A. Kevinaa Ashwine (SDAT) 1.71, 3. G. Giji (SDAT) 1.65; Javelin: 1. Saraswathi (S. Rly.) 43.64, 2. N. Hemamalini (PR SF) 42.13, 3. Rosy Meena (Prime SA) 41.57; Triple jump: 1. Nandhini (Achievers AA, Cbe) 13.13, 2. P. Babisha (Prime SA) 12.60, 3. R. Aishwarya (Prime SA) 12.37; 3,000m steeplechase: 1. Geethanjali (SDAT Tiruchi) 12:22.78 (NMR) (OR: S. Lakshmi Seenu, St. Joseph’s, 12:43.36), 2. I. Pavithra (Genesis SF) 12:48.71, 3. K. Vaijathi Mala (SDAT Chennai) 13:32.28; 400mh: 1. J. Dhivya (Agsar Sports Enterprises) 1:01.44, 2. Aarthi (IB) 1:03.34, 3. C. Vishrutha (Genesis SF) 1:03.88.

Overall championship: 1. Prime SA, 2. TN Police, 3. SDAT & S. Rly.

Team championship: Men: 1. TN Police, 2. Prime SA, 3. Rockfort SA (Tiruchi); Women: 1. Prime SA, 2. S. Rly., 3. SDAT.