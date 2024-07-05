GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Your inputs will help 2036 bid: PM asks athletes to share observations on conduct of Paris Olympics

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals, including Chopra's historic javelin throw gold, achieved in the Tokyo Games.

Published - July 05, 2024 11:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Olympic-bound athletes in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Olympic-bound athletes in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi

Confident that India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics will be successful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged athletes bound for this month's Paris Games to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital to help the country's ambitious push to bring the showpiece to India.

In an interaction with Paris-bound athletes, conducted both in person and online on July 4, Mr. Modi said those travelling to the French capital would do the country a huge service by providing inputs from their experience.

  

"We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere. Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it," he said in the interaction, which was attended by the national men's hockey team, the shooting contingent, boxers and track-and-field stars such as Neeraj Chopra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo with the Indian Contingent heading to the Paris Olympic 2024, in New Delhi on July 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo with the Indian Contingent heading to the Paris Olympic 2024, in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The interaction's complete video was shared by Prime Minister's Office on July 5.

"I won't ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared," he added.

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals, including Chopra's historic javelin throw gold, achieved in the Tokyo Games.

Over 100 Indian sportspersons have qualified for the Games, including an unprecedented 21 shooters, who would be aiming to end the medal drought of last two editions.

