Prachi, Priti in AFI’s team for Asian Games

September 11, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Sports Bureau

Quarter-miler Prachi and 3000m steeple chaser Priti Lamba have got the Athletics Federation of India’s green signal for the Asian Games which begin in Hangzhou, China, later this month.

Prachi was third in the women’s 400m on Sunday in the two-day Indian Grand Prix in Chandigarh and has been included in the 4x400m relay team. It is not clear whether any relay team member has been dropped from the squad cleared by the Sports Ministry a few days ago. The final team number is also not clear.

“We are waiting for the final list from the Government,” Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the AFI’s selection panel has dropped the injured 20km race walker Akshdeep Singh and has brought in Vikash Singh.

