Portland Track Festival | Gold for Sanjivani, silver for Sable

Asian Games champion Avinash Sable opened his season in the 3000m steeple chase with a silver in the Portland Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, in Oregon on Saturday. He clocked 8:21.85s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian champion Parul Chaudhary took the bronze in the women’s 3000m steeple chase in a season-best 9:31.38s.

Former Asian bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav struck gold in the women’s 10,000m in 32:22.77s, a time which was a second off her personal best, while Seema was sixth in 32:55.91s.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s 10,000m, Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar was fourth (28:14.67s) while Abhishek Pal was 26th (29:41.74).

In France, Annu Rani – the Asian Games gold medallist with 62.92m last year – took the women’s javelin throw silver with 57.48m at the Strasbourg National meet.

In Britain’s BMC Watford GP, Asian Games silver medallist Mohammad Afsal was sixth in the men’s 800m (race A) in 1:49.11s.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.