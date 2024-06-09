ADVERTISEMENT

Portland Track Festival | Gold for Sanjivani, silver for Sable

Published - June 09, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sanjivani. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: PTI

Asian Games champion Avinash Sable opened his season in the 3000m steeple chase with a silver in the Portland Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, in Oregon on Saturday. He clocked 8:21.85s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian champion Parul Chaudhary took the bronze in the women’s 3000m steeple chase in a season-best 9:31.38s.

Former Asian bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav struck gold in the women’s 10,000m in 32:22.77s, a time which was a second off her personal best, while Seema was sixth in 32:55.91s.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s 10,000m, Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar was fourth (28:14.67s) while Abhishek Pal was 26th (29:41.74).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In France, Annu Rani – the Asian Games gold medallist with 62.92m last year – took the women’s javelin throw silver with 57.48m at the Strasbourg National meet.

In Britain’s BMC Watford GP, Asian Games silver medallist Mohammad Afsal was sixth in the men’s 800m (race A) in 1:49.11s.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US