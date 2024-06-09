GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Portland Track Festival | Gold for Sanjivani, silver for Sable

Published - June 09, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Sanjivani.

Sanjivani. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: PTI

Asian Games champion Avinash Sable opened his season in the 3000m steeple chase with a silver in the Portland Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, in Oregon on Saturday. He clocked 8:21.85s.

Asian champion Parul Chaudhary took the bronze in the women’s 3000m steeple chase in a season-best 9:31.38s.

Former Asian bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav struck gold in the women’s 10,000m in 32:22.77s, a time which was a second off her personal best, while Seema was sixth in 32:55.91s.

In the men’s 10,000m, Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar was fourth (28:14.67s) while Abhishek Pal was 26th (29:41.74).

In France, Annu Rani – the Asian Games gold medallist with 62.92m last year – took the women’s javelin throw silver with 57.48m at the Strasbourg National meet.

In Britain’s BMC Watford GP, Asian Games silver medallist Mohammad Afsal was sixth in the men’s 800m (race A) in 1:49.11s.

